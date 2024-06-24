Date a Live V Anime Releases New Sand Art Video Before Final Episode

Latest season gets wonderful send off

The Date A Live series has managed to retain a dedicated following since 2013. With the latest season of the television anime ending on Wednesday, Kadokawa anime's YouTube channel left a beautiful parting gift for fans on Monday: a new promotional video featuring sand art of the Date A Live characters set to the fifth season's ending theme song, “Hitohira” by sweet ARMS . The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for Date A Live noted that the video was an ending movie for Date A Live V created by watt.

The video itself is a textless collage of the ending theme of Date A Live V intercut with sand art by watt, invoking memories of the series up to this point, just in time for the final episode.

The Date A Live V anime premiered at April 10. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs and is also streaming an English dub .

