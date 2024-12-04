Singer Ado Reveals She Has Been Living in U.S. Since November

Vocalist considers hosting live stream in English

Japanese singer Ado revealed through her X (formerly Twitter ) account on Monday that she has been residing in the United States since November. The singer said she still can't speak English and questioned “What on earth am I doing here?” However, in a followup post, Ado noted that her English listening skills have improved and she can shop alone.

But my listening is better than before and I can shop alone. Maybe🙄 — Ado (@ado1024imokenp) December 2, 2024

Several commenters to her initial post weere surprised Ado is currently residing in the United States, while comments to her follow up post encouraged the singer on her path to learning the English language.

Following Ado 's reveal, she teased about hosting a live stream, in which she would only speak English.

Maybe I'll do a live stream where I speak only English. I have make a script! (I can't speak without a script!) — Ado (@ado1024imokenp) December 2, 2024

Ado went on the "Wish" tour with stops in the U.S. and Europe in February. She will again go on tour starting on April 26, 2025 in Saitama, Japan. " Ado WORLD TOUR 2025 'Hibana' Powered by Crunchyroll " will feature concerts in the West.

Ado debuted with the single "Usseewa" in October 2020, which ranked at #1 in Billboard Japan, and remained on the chart for 17 weeks. She released the single when she was only 17 years old. Within anime, she was the singing voice for the character Uta in the One Piece Film Red anime in 2022, and collaborated with other artists to perform an entire album of songs for the film. She also performed the opening theme song "Kura Kura" for the Spy×Family anime's second season. She is slated to perform the theme song for the Cat's Eye remake in 2025. Ado 's 2021 song “Odo” was also used in the Fortnite: Battle Royale game's "Chapter 6: Season 1 Oni Hunters" trailer released on November 29.