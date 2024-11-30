Interest
Godzilla Roars Into Fortnite Battle Royale for Japan-Themed Season
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
The massively popular game Fortnite Battle Royale previewed its next season's theme on Tuesday. The teaser image features what appear to be the player cosmetic skins for the season and iconic movie monster Godzilla peeking out from the clouds.
Wait... is that? And could it be?! YES!— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 26, 2024
Legends come to life on December 1st.#FortniteC6S1鬼Hunters pic.twitter.com/V7f8INZZ6w
Then on Friday, a gameplay trailer teased Godzilla marching towards one of the new in-game places of interest.
Fortnite Battle Royale closed out its fifth chapter on November 2. However, rather than moving onto the sixth chapter, the game has run a short mini season revisiting the Chapter 2 island. Dubbed “Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix,” the game introduced several rappers to the Chapter 2 island including Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Ice Spice, and Juice WRLD, along with the rappers' numerous weapons and items from Chapter 2.
The mini season is slated to conclude on Saturday. The game will then go into downtime so the developer at Epic Games can update the servers for Chapter 6 Season 1 Oni Hunters. According to IGN, the expected start date for the new Fortnite chapter is Sunday.
Sources: Fortnite's X/Twitter account, Fortnite's YouTube channel, ING