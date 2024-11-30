Godzilla Roars Into Fortnite Battle Royale for Japan-Themed Season

The icon is hopefully going to wreak havoc on the island

Image via x.com ©2024 Epic Games Inc. ©2024 Legendary. 2024 GODZILLA TM & © TOHO ©Disney

The massively popular game Fortnite Battle Royale previewed its next season's theme on Tuesday. The teaser image features what appear to be the player cosmetic skins for the season and iconic movie monster Godzilla peeking out from the clouds.

Wait... is that? And could it be?! YES!

Legends come to life on December 1st.#FortniteC6S1鬼Hunters pic.twitter.com/V7f8INZZ6w — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 26, 2024

Then on Friday, a gameplay trailer teased Godzilla marching towards one of the new in-game places of interest.

Fortnite Battle Royale closed out its fifth chapter on November 2. However, rather than moving onto the sixth chapter, the game has run a short mini season revisiting the Chapter 2 island. Dubbed “Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix,” the game introduced several rappers to the Chapter 2 island including Snoop Dogg , Eminem, Ice Spice, and Juice WRLD, along with the rappers' numerous weapons and items from Chapter 2.

The mini season is slated to conclude on Saturday. The game will then go into downtime so the developer at Epic Games can update the servers for Chapter 6 Season 1 Oni Hunters. According to IGN, the expected start date for the new Fortnite chapter is Sunday.