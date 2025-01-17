Godzilla to Wreak Havoc on Fortnite Island

Take out the King of Monsters looking like King Kong or Mechagodzilla

The massively popular game Fortnite Battle Royale revealed more collaborations with iconic movie monster Godzilla and King Kong on their website on Thursday. The collaborations include three new player cosmetics and a new battle royale feature starting on Friday.

Image courtesy of Epic Games © 2025 Epic Games, Inc.

Players have the ability to unlock the Godzilla Evolved and Energized Godzilla Style outfits in the Chapter 6 Season 1 Oni Hunters battlepass. The battlepass also features the Godzilla's Exo-Spine Back Bling, the Crystal Fang Pickaxe, the Mothra Glider, the Lil' Godzilla Attack Emote, and other cosmetics. Along with the cosmetics, the in-game store offers Mechagodzilla and King Kong as player outfits. Additionally, the in-game store features Mechagodzilla and King Kong themed items and a Nissan Skyline GT-R Godzilla x Kong Bundle. The Mechagodzilla and King Kong themed items are:

Proton Drill Pickaxe

Kong's Battle Axe Pickaxe

Proton Exo-Boosters Back Bling

B.E.A.S.T. Armorplate Back Bling

Roar Power Wrap

Cybernetic Scream Wrap

B.E.A.S.T. Glove Emote

The Nissan Skyline GT-R Godzilla x Kong Bundle comes with the Nissan Skyline GT-R (R32) Car Body (a cosmetic for in-game sports vehicles), the Godzilla, Kong, Godzilla Evolved, or Mechagodzilla animated Decal, and the Godzilla Wheels and Monarch Tech Wheels.

Image courtesy of Epic Games © 2025 Epic Games, Inc. Image courtesy of Epic Games © 2025 Epic Games, Inc.

Image courtesy of Epic Games © 2025 Epic Games, Inc. Image courtesy of Epic Games © 2025 Epic Games, Inc.

The new battle royale feature, dubbed Titan Takedown, allows players to take the iconic form of Godzilla or fight the King of Monsters. The Fortnite Battle Royale website states there is a chance a portal appears on the Battle Royal map and the first player to “find and jump through it will emerge as the colossal titan, Godzilla”. As Godzilla, players have the ability to Roar (revealing nearby players) and use a Mighty Stomp Attack and Heat Ray. Other players can ban together to take down the monster with the unvaulted Rail Gun sniper rifle and receive Godzilla's fragments for health and mobility.

Image courtesy of Epic Games © 2025 Epic Games, Inc. Image courtesy of Epic Games © 2025 Epic Games, Inc.

Defeating Godzilla nets the player who did the most damage the Godzilla Medallion and the Burst Quad Launcher weapon. The medallion gives players a recharging dash ability while they hold the medallion in their inventory.

The current season of Fortnite Battle Royale, Chapter 6 Season 1 Oni Hunters, began on December 1. The season is Japan themed and features katana weapons, feudal period style buildings, signage in Japanese, and landscapes reminiscent of Japan. The season is set to end on February 21.