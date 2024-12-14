Evangelion Store Marks 20th Anniversary With Solar-Powered Watches

You can (not) resist

Image courtesy of BEENOS ©カラー

The Evangelion Store Online X (formerly Twitter ) account revealed a pair of wristwatches for the 20th anniversary of the store on December 10. The post notes the watches come with “ring solar” and can be charged by sunlight or fluorescent light.

【Pickup】

Introducing EVANGELION STORE original watches!



Not only is it stylish, but it also comes with a "ring solar" that can be charged by sunlight or fluorescent light, so you don't need to connect it to a cable or change batteries at home! You can wear it anytime, anywhere.

https://evastore.jp/shop/g/gA0009705/

https://evastore.jp/shop/g/gA00097

A press release by BEENO states the limited edition “EVA STORE Original Watch Q&Q SmileSolar EVA STORE 20th Anniv." were made to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Evangelion Store . The watches come in two designs, the Evangelion Test Type-01 and Special Agency NERV, and are available worldwide through Buyee. Both watches are waterproof and are outfitted with “ring solar” for battery charging in sunlight or florescent light.

Evangelion Test Type-01 face Image courtesy of BEENOS ©カラー Evangelion Test Type-01 case back Image courtesy of BEENOS ©カラー

Special Agency NERV face Image courtesy of BEENOS ©カラー Special Agency NERV case back Image courtesy of BEENOS ©カラー

The Evangelion Test Type-01 and Special Agency NERV wristwatches cost 6,930 yen (about US$45.30). The specifications for the watches are:

• Case Diameter/Width: 45.0 mm

• Case Thickness: 15.0 mm

• Case Material: ABS Resin

• Bezel: Unidirectional Rotating Bezel

• Crystal Material: Acrylic Resin

• Movement: MIYOTA Cal.2085 (About 3.5 months of operation after full charge)

• Water Resistance: 20 ATM

• Band Material: Polyurethane Resin

• Adjustable Band Size: 140–200 mm

• Distributor: EVANGELION STORE (Groundworks:)

• Manufacturer: Citizen Watch Co., Ltd.