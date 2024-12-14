Interest
Evangelion Store Marks 20th Anniversary With Solar-Powered Watches
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
The Evangelion Store Online X (formerly Twitter) account revealed a pair of wristwatches for the 20th anniversary of the store on December 10. The post notes the watches come with “ring solar” and can be charged by sunlight or fluorescent light.
【ピックアップ】— EVANGELION STORE ONLINE (@eva_store) December 10, 2024
EVANGELION STOREオリジナル腕時計をご紹介！
デザインはもちろん太陽の光や蛍光灯で充電することができる「リングソーラー」を搭載、自宅でケーブルにつなげたり電池交換不要！いつでもどこでもずっと着けていられます。https://t.co/zTAj4LOFsBhttps://t.co/gtpmjdW1uC pic.twitter.com/yXVUWUhEFd
【Pickup】
Introducing EVANGELION STORE original watches!
Not only is it stylish, but it also comes with a "ring solar" that can be charged by sunlight or fluorescent light, so you don't need to connect it to a cable or change batteries at home! You can wear it anytime, anywhere.
A press release by BEENO states the limited edition “EVA STORE Original Watch Q&Q SmileSolar EVA STORE 20th Anniv." were made to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Evangelion Store. The watches come in two designs, the Evangelion Test Type-01 and Special Agency NERV, and are available worldwide through Buyee. Both watches are waterproof and are outfitted with “ring solar” for battery charging in sunlight or florescent light.
The Evangelion Test Type-01 and Special Agency NERV wristwatches cost 6,930 yen (about US$45.30). The specifications for the watches are:
• Case Diameter/Width: 45.0 mm
• Case Thickness: 15.0 mm
• Case Material: ABS Resin
• Bezel: Unidirectional Rotating Bezel
• Crystal Material: Acrylic Resin
• Movement: MIYOTA Cal.2085 (About 3.5 months of operation after full charge)
• Water Resistance: 20 ATM
• Band Material: Polyurethane Resin
• Adjustable Band Size: 140–200 mm
• Distributor: EVANGELION STORE (Groundworks:)
• Manufacturer: Citizen Watch Co., Ltd.
Sources: Email correspondence, Evangelion Store Online's X/Twitter account