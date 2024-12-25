×
Interest
Merry Christmas 2024 From Around the Anime World, Part IX

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring Palworld, Atelier Yumia, Di Gi Charat, Puniru is a Kawaii Slime, and more!

But the angel said to anime and manga fans, “Do not be afraid. I bring you greetings from the anime and manga world.”

Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & The Envisioned Land

atelier_christmas2024
Image via x.com
©コーエーテクモゲームス All rights reserved.

Atsuji Yamamoto - Part 2 (Elf 17)

yamamoto_atsuji_christmas2024_02
Image via x.com
©山本貴嗣

Kugatsu-Hime (Monster Maker)

kugatsu_hime_christmas2024
Image via x.com
©九月姫

Koge-Donbo* (Di Gi Charat)

koge_donbo_christmas2024
Image via x.com
©こげどんぼ*

Koji Onodera

onodera_koji_christmas2024
Image via x.com
©小野寺浩二

Mitsue Aoki

aoki_mitsue_christmas2024
Image via x.com
©青木光恵

Nozomu Tamaki (Dance in the Vampire Bund)

tamaki_nozomu_christmas2024
Image via x.com
©Pocketpair, Inc.

Palworld

plaworld_christmas2024
Image via x.com
©環望

Puniru is a Kawaii Slime

Tei Ogata

ogata_tei_christmas2024
Image via x.com
©緒方てい

Did we miss any Christmas greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

