Merry Christmas 2024 From Around the Anime World, Part IX
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring Palworld, Atelier Yumia, Di Gi Charat, Puniru is a Kawaii Slime, and more!
But the angel said to anime and manga fans, “Do not be afraid. I bring you greetings from the anime and manga world.”
Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & The Envisioned Land
Atsuji Yamamoto - Part 2 (Elf 17)
Kugatsu-Hime (Monster Maker)
Koge-Donbo* (Di Gi Charat)
Koji Onodera
Mitsue Aoki
Nozomu Tamaki (Dance in the Vampire Bund)
Palworld
#クリスマス スキン6種を全プレイヤーに無料配布！🎁#パルワールド ”天落”アップデート配信中！💾— パルワールド/Palworld 公式 (@Palworld_JP) December 24, 2024
⛄️️『スノースタイルオコチョ』
☃️『スノースタイルモモチョ』
❄️『ロイヤルグレイシャル』
🌨️『ホワイトゼノグリフ』
🍬『スイートナエモチ』
🎉『パーティナイトンダコアラ』 pic.twitter.com/pqUCCqRodH
Puniru is a Kawaii Slime
🎄🐧 🎄🐧🎄🐧🎄🐧🎄🐧#ぷにるはかわいいスライム— ぷにるはかわいいスライム公式 (@PUNIRUcorocoro) December 24, 2024
クリスマスビジュアル公開❄️
🐧🎄🐧🎄🐧🎄🐧🎄🐧🎄
メリーぷにるます！
ぴかぴかツリーのかわいいぼくでーす💖#クリスマス も#ぷにかわ でお祝い！🎄
🎁YouTubehttps://t.co/lNO70CRAWq
🎁TikTokhttps://t.co/MESeOA2Agr pic.twitter.com/ohiJK9nfop
Tei Ogata
Did we miss any Christmas greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!