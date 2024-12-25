×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

Interest
Merry Christmas 2024 From Around the Anime World, Part X

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring Dragon Quest, Sonic, The Eminence in Shadow, Wind Breaker, and more!

On the first day of Christmas the anime and manga world gave to us several greetings.

Dragon Quest

Today is Christmas Eve🎅
We hope you all have a wonderful day✨

The "Dragon Quest Island Winter Carnival" is being held in Minami-Aoyama, Tokyo. 💡 A tree decorated with of slimes is on display🎄
The event is open until tomorrow, so please come and visit with your loved ones🥳

Fukushi Ochiai

My children were squealing, "Santa's candy is so cute!", but when it came time to eat it they said, "Please divide it into three equal parts."

Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage!

miku_colorful_stage_christmas2024
Image via x.com
© SEGA / © Colorful Palette Inc. / © Crypton Future Media, INC. www.piapro.net piapro All rights reserved.

Inti Creates

inti_creates_stage_christmas2024
Image via x.com
© INTI CREATES CO., LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Kodansha

Happy Holidays!
As per usual, here's a comparison with last year's tree.
This year, a small tree has been added to the lineup, welcoming guests in a lively atmosphere.

I hope you have a wonderful Christmas!

Shiren the Wanderer

shiren_the_wanderer_christmas2024
Image via x.com
©Spike Chunsoft Co., Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Sonic the Hedgehog

sonic_christmas2024
Image via x.com
©SEGA

The Eminence in Shadow: Master of Garden

eminence_in_shadow_christmas2024
Image via x.com
© 逢沢大介・KADOKAWA刊／シャドウガーデン © マスターオブガーデン製作委員会

Though I Am an Inept Villainess

inept_villainess_christmas2024
Image via x.com
©尾羊英・中村颯希・ゆき哉／一迅社

Wind Breaker

wind_breaker_christmas2024
Image via x.com
©にいさとる・講談社／WIND BREAKER Project ©WIND BREAKER 不良たちの英雄譚 Project

Did we miss any Christmas greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

follow-up of Merry Christmas 2024 From Around the Anime World, Part IX
discuss this in the forum (9 posts) |
bookmark/share with: short url

Interest homepage / archives