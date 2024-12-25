Interest
Merry Christmas 2024 From Around the Anime World, Part X
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
On the first day of Christmas the anime and manga world gave to us several greetings.
Dragon Quest
本日はクリスマス・イヴ🎅— ドラゴンクエスト宣伝担当 (@DQ_PR) December 23, 2024
みなさまにとって素敵な一日になりますように✨
東京・南青山では「ドラゴンクエスト アイランド ウィンターカーニバル」が開催中💡スライムいっぱいのツリーが飾られています🎄
明日までなので、ぜひ大切な人と一緒に訪れてみてください🥳#クリスマス #ドラゴンクエスト pic.twitter.com/IMrcFjzSCF
Today is Christmas Eve🎅
We hope you all have a wonderful day✨
The "Dragon Quest Island Winter Carnival" is being held in Minami-Aoyama, Tokyo. 💡 A tree decorated with of slimes is on display🎄
The event is open until tomorrow, so please come and visit with your loved ones🥳
Fukushi Ochiai
子供達「サンタさんのお菓子かわいい！」ってキャッキャしてたのに、いざ食べるってなったら「きっちり三等分してください」って言うんだもんなあ#クリスマス#メリークリスマス pic.twitter.com/75wIlNItuR— 落合福嗣 (@fukushi_o) December 24, 2024
My children were squealing, "Santa's candy is so cute!", but when it came time to eat it they said, "Please divide it into three equal parts."
Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage!
Inti Creates
Kodansha
ハッピーホリデー！— 講談社 (@KODANSHA_JP) December 24, 2024
毎年恒例、昨年のツリーとの比較です。
今年は小さなツリーが仲間入りして、賑やかにお客様をお迎えしています。
素敵なクリスマスになりますように！#クリスマス #クリスマスツリー pic.twitter.com/3NULUCSp6p
Happy Holidays!
As per usual, here's a comparison with last year's tree.
This year, a small tree has been added to the lineup, welcoming guests in a lively atmosphere.
I hope you have a wonderful Christmas!
Shiren the Wanderer
Sonic the Hedgehog
The Eminence in Shadow: Master of Garden
Though I Am an Inept Villainess
Wind Breaker
Did we miss any Christmas greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!