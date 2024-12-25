×
Interest
Merry Christmas 2024 From Around the Anime World, Part XI

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring My Hero Academia, Pokémon, Vinland Saga, Atlus and more!

Christmas time means when a bell rings an angel sends a greeting from the anime and manga world.

Atlus

✨Happy holidays✨

Do you get this…?🎄

Kōhei Horikoshi (My Hero Academia)

Image via x.com
©堀越耕平

My Merry Christmas Academia

Makoto Yukimura (Vinland Saga)

Image via x.com
©幸村誠

Megumi Morino

A Condition Called Love's character Hotaru Hinase celebrated her birthday on December 24.

Image via x.com
©森野萌

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Image via x.com
©ATLUS. ©SEGA.

Monolith Soft

Image via x.com
© MONOLITH SOFTWARE INC.

My Hero Academia

Image via x.com
© 堀越耕平／集英社・僕のヒーローアカデミア製作委員会

From My Hero Academia Season 5
No.101 “Have a Merry Christmas!”

Pokémon

Image via x.com
©2024 Pokémon. ©1995-2024 Nintendo/Creatures Inc. /GAME FREAK inc.
Image via x.com
©2024 Pokémon. ©1995-2024 Nintendo/Creatures Inc. /GAME FREAK inc.

Studio Add (The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic)

Image via x.com
© 2011 Studio Add. All Rights Reserved.

The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows

Image via x.com
©菱川さかく・SBクリエイティブ／闇ヒーラー製作委員会

Did we miss any Christmas greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

