Interest
Merry Christmas 2024 From Around the Anime World, Part XI
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring My Hero Academia, Pokémon, Vinland Saga, Atlus and more!
Christmas time means when a bell rings an angel sends a greeting from the anime and manga world.
Atlus
✨Happy holidays✨— アトラス公式アカウント (@Atlus_jp) December 25, 2024
お分かりいただけただろうか…🎄 pic.twitter.com/dBinqL4rKd
✨Happy holidays✨
Do you get this…?🎄
Kōhei Horikoshi (My Hero Academia)
My Merry Christmas Academia
Makoto Yukimura (Vinland Saga)
Megumi Morino
A Condition Called Love's character Hotaru Hinase celebrated her birthday on December 24.
Metaphor: ReFantazio
Monolith Soft
My Hero Academia
『僕のヒーローアカデミア』5期— 僕のヒーローアカデミア／ヒロアカ アニメ公式 (@heroaca_anime) December 25, 2024
No.101「メリれ！クリスマス！」より。#ヒロアカ #heroaca_a #クリスマス #christmas pic.twitter.com/oEWVAUE41T
From My Hero Academia Season 5
No.101 “Have a Merry Christmas!”
Pokémon
Studio Add (The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic)
The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows
