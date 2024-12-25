Interest
Merry Christmas 2024 From Around the Anime World, Part XII
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring FLOWER AND ASURA, Kaleido Star, Cells at Work!, Witch Hat Atelier, Tezuka Productions, and more!
There is no better way to celebrate the Yuletide than seeing greetings from the anime and manga world.
Cells at Work! (live-action film)
キャストの皆さんから…— 映画『はたらく細胞』公式 (@saibou_movie) December 25, 2024
🔴🎄⚪🎄🔴🎄⚪
𝗠𝗲𝗿𝗿𝘆 𝗖𝗵𝗿𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗺𝗮𝘀
🔴🎄⚪🎄🔴🎄⚪
すてきな #クリスマス を
過ごせますように🎅❄#映画はたらく細胞 上映劇場は👇https://t.co/7EgKonMzmi pic.twitter.com/ch17pee4dF
Domino Ozaki
Horned owl poncho 🎄 #OriginalCreation #Christmas 📷;
FLOWER AND ASURA
Kaleido Star
Kamome Shirahama (Witch Hat Atelier)
Maguro Fujita (Kero Kero Chime)
Shikidoji (Full Metal Panic!)
Shinya Owada
Suu Morishita (A Sign of Affection)
Tezuka Productions
