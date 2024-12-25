×
Interest
Merry Christmas 2024 From Around the Anime World, Part XII

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring FLOWER AND ASURA, Kaleido Star, Cells at Work!, Witch Hat Atelier, Tezuka Productions, and more!

There is no better way to celebrate the Yuletide than seeing greetings from the anime and manga world.

Cells at Work! (live-action film)

Domino Ozaki

ozaki_domino_christmas2024
Image via x.com
©尾崎ドミノ

Horned owl poncho 🎄 #OriginalCreation #Christmas 📷;

FLOWER AND ASURA

flower_and_asura_christmas2024
Image via x.com
©武田綾乃・むっしゅ／集英社・すももが丘高校放送部

Kaleido Star

kaleido_star_christmas2024
Image via x.com
©武田綾乃・むっしゅ／集英社・すももが丘高校放送部

Kamome Shirahama (Witch Hat Atelier)

shirahama_kamome_christmas2024
Image via x.com
©白浜鴎

Maguro Fujita (Kero Kero Chime)

fujita_maguro_christmas2024
Image via x.com
©藤田まぐろ

Shikidoji (Full Metal Panic!)

shikidoji_christmas2024_01
Image via x.com
©四季童子
shikidoji_christmas2024_02
Image via x.com
©四季童子

Shinya Owada

odawa_shinya_christmas2024
Image via x.com
©小田和伸也

Suu Morishita (A Sign of Affection)

morishita_suu_christmas2024
Image via x.com
©森下suu

Tezuka Productions

tezuka_productions_christmas2024
Image via x.com
©Tezuka Productions

Did we miss any Christmas greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

