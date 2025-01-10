Bandai Announces Gundam Tabletop Miniature Game

Image via www.youtube.com ©創通・サンライズ

The Gundam.info website confirmed on Wednesday that Bandai will release a Gundam -themed miniature game titled Gundam Assemble. While Gundam Assemble is a complete game by itself, it will also tie into the upcoming Gundam Card Game.

A new Gunpla series miniature game GUNDAM ASSEMBLE is set to be released! A collaboration with Gundam Card Game is also planned!

According to Gundam.info and the global Bandai Hobby Site, Gundam Assemble will feature 5-centimeter (about 2-inch) figures on a hexagonal base. The different figures will have “abilities that reflect their unique characteristics, allowing players to enjoy scenarios that follow the original story, or diverge into situations that transcend the world of Mobile Suit Gundam series…” Gundam.info teases that the RX-78-2 Gundam , Wing Gundam Zero EW, Gundam Aerial, and other Gundam mobile suits will appear in the game. The images on Gundam.info include the RX-78-2 Gundam , Wing Gundam Zero EW, Gundam Aerial, Zaku-II Char Custom, Kapool, and the Archangel-class ship Dominion.

Image via www.gundam.info ©創通・サンライズ Image via www.gundam.info ©創通・サンライズ

Image via www.gundam.info ©創通・サンライズ Image via www.gundam.info ©創通・サンライズ

Image via www.gundam.info ©創通・サンライズ Image via www.gundam.info ©創通・サンライズ

Along with the Gundam Assemble news, Gundam.info revealed the English, Japanese, and Simplified Chinese versions of the upcoming Gundam Card Game would simultaneously ship on July 12. The first booster set, Newtype Rising, is slated for July 26. The site also notes the Gundam Card Game will partner with Gundam Assemble for a collaboration starter set. There will be four collaboration starter sets featuring three Gundam Assemble figures. The figures can also be used in conjunction with the associated Gundam Card Game's token cards.

As of press time, Bandai has not announced a release date for Gundam Assemble . The Gundam Card Game's starter sets will launch on July 12 for 1,320 yen (about US$8.40) and will include 60 cards and one bonus pack. The Gundam Card Game and Gundam Assemble collaboration starter set will also release on July 12 for 3,300 yen (about US$21) and will include three Gundam Assemble figures, 60 cards, and one bonus pack. The Gundam Card Game's first expansion set, Newtype Rising, will ship on July 26 for 220 yen per pack (about US$1.40 per pack) and will include seven cards.