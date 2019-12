Funimation Adds Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic, Magi: The Kingdom of Magic Anime to Catalog

Anime begin streaming dubbed, subbed on Tuesday

Funimation announced on Monday that it will begin streaming the Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic and Magi: The Kingdom of Magic anime with an English dub and subtitles on Tuesday.

Funimation describes the series:

Alibaba travels across a magical land in search of wealth, meeting young Aladdin along the way. Together, they explore a mysterious Dungeon said to hold tremendous treasures, until a Djinn appears and reveals the truth about Aladdin's powers. Now, the greatest gem to uncover is their destiny!

The anime adaptation of Shinobu Ohtaka 's Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic manga premiered in Japan in October 2012. Magi: The Kingdom of Magic , the second anime adaptation, debuted in October 2013. Crunchyroll streamed the Magi anime adaptations as they aired in Japan, and Aniplex of America released both on home video.

Director Koji Masunari ( Read or Die , Welcome to THE SPACE SHOW ) helmed the anime adaptation at A-1 Pictures . Toshifumi Akai ( Kokoro Connect , Sound of the Sky ) served as the character designer and chief animation director, and Hiroyuki Yoshino ( Accel World , Guilty Crown , My-HiME ) handled the scripts. Shiro Sagisu (Bleach, Evangelion , Berserk films) composed the music. Magi was a 90th anniversary project from Shogakukan .

The cast includes Kaori Ishihara as Aladdin, Yuuki Kaji as Ali Baba, Haruka Tomatsu as Morgiana, Daisuke Ono as Sinbad, Ryohei Kimura as Judal, and Toshiyuki Morikawa as Ūgo-kun.

Ohtaka's original manga re-imagines tales from the classic story One Thousand and One Nights (also known as Arabian Nights). Ohtaka launched the manga in 2009 after finishing her Sumomomo Momomo manga. The series ended in October 2017, and Shogakukan published the 37th and final volume in November 2017. The manga was the winner of the Boys' Manga category of the Shogakukan Manga Awards in 2014.