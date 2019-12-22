Cider no Yō ni Kotoba ga Wakiagaru Romance Anime Film Unveils Cast, Story, May 15 Debut

The official website for Flying Dog 's original anime film Cider no Yō ni Kotoba ga Wakiagaru (Words Bubbling Up Like Cider) unveiled the main cast, story introduction, May 15 opening date, and teaser visual on Monday. Kabuki actor and first-time voice actor Ichikawa Somegorō VIII and actress Hana Sugisaki ( When Marnie Was There , live-action Bleach ) star in the film.

The visual features the tagline, "I met you in my 17th summer ..." The "boy-meets-girl" story depicts how words and music bridge the gap between Cherry, a boy who is terrible at communicating with other people, and Smile, a girl who hides behind a mask. They meet in a mundane suburban shopping mall in a provincial city.

Cherry always wears headphones and puts the feelings he cannot utter into his hobby, Japanese haiku poems. Smile always wears a mask to conceal her large front teeth, for which she has dental braces. As a popular video star, she streams a video about seeking "cuteness."





The original film commemorates the 10th anniversary of Victor Entertainment 's animation and music production subsidiary Flying Dog . Kyōhei Ishiguro ( Your Lie in April , Occultic;Nine ) is directing the anime at Signal.MD and Sublimation . Dai Sato ( Eureka Seven , Wolf's Rain , Samurai Champloo , Cowboy Bebop ) is writing the screenplay, and Yukiko Aikei ( Your Lie in April , Accel World ) is designing the characters. Composer kensuke ushio ( DEVILMAN crybaby , Space Dandy , A Silent Voice ) is scoring the music.

Ōnoimo ( Astoria Activate ) launched a manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine on November 27.

Source: Cider no Yō ni Kotoba ga Wakiagaru film's website, Comic Natalie