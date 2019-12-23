News
Top-Selling Anime CD Singles in Japan: 2019
Kenshi Yonezu CD with Children of the Sea song sells 483,265, followed by Johnny's West CD with Captain Tsubasa song, V6's One Piece song, Love Live! Sunshine!! CDs
This list covers sales surveyed from December 10, 2018 to December 8, 2019.
|Rank
|Title
|Artist
|Estimated Sales in Discs
|Release Date
|1
|Uma to Shika (Children of the Sea's Umi no Yūrei)
|Kenshi Yonezu
|483,265
|2019/9/11
|2
|Homechigirist/Kizudarake no Ai (Captain Tsubasa)
|Johnny's West
|151,547
|2019/1/30
|3
|Super Powers (One Piece)/Right Now
|V6
|112,720
|2019/1/16
|4
|Tōsō Meisō Möbius Loop/Hop? Stop? Nonstop! (Love Live! Sunshine!! The School Idol Movie Over the Rainbow)
|Aqours
|107,632
|2019/1/30
|5
|Bokura no Hashittekita Michi wa../Next SPARKLING!! (Love Live! Sunshine!! The School Idol Movie Over the Rainbow)
|Aqours
|106,669
|2019/1/23
|6
|Believe again/Brightest Melody/Over The Next Rainbow (Love Live! Sunshine!! The School Idol Movie Over the Rainbow)
|Saint Snow/Aqours/Saint Aqours Snow
|93,025
|2019/2/6
|7
|THROW YA FIST/Starlight/Down By Law (Fairy Tail)
|THE RAMPAGE from EXILE TRIBE
|90,734
|2019/1/30
|8
|Uchōten Shooter (Duel Masters!)
|Matsuri Nine.
|85,808
|2019/3/20
|9
|Kodō (Touken Ranbu)
|Touken Danshi formation of Mihotose
|85,346
|2019/9/4
|10
|THE [email protected] MILLION [email protected] GENERATION 12 D/Zeal (Harmnonics)
|D/Zeal
|84,679
|2018/12/26
|11
|Reason/Never Lose (Ace Attorney Season 2)
|Tomohisa Yamashita
|74,432
|2019/2/13
|12
|Sankaime no Date Shinwa/Fuwari, Koi Tokei/Mō Saikō! (Trolls: The Beat Goes On!)
|Tomohisa Yamashita
|65,984
|2019/2/27
|13
|THE [email protected] MILLION [email protected] WAVE 01 Flyers!!!
|765 MILLION ALLSTARS
|65,323
|2019/7/24
|14
|I beg you (Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel II. lost butterfly)/Hanabira-tachi no March/Sailing
|Aimer
|64,179
|2019/1/9
|15
|Are you ready? (Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS)
|BiS
|62,278
|2019/3/20
|16
|Gurenge (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba)
|LiSA
|54,104
|2019/7/3
|17
|Akai Wana (who loves it?)/ADAMAS (Sword Art Online: Alicization)
|LiSA
|52,170
|2018/12/12
|18
|The [email protected] SideM WORLD [email protected] 06 (Hallo, Freunde!)
|Various Artists
|51,780
|2019/2/6
|19
|Remember Me
|MAN WITH A MISSION
|49,690
|2019/6/5
|20
|Mitaiken HORIZON
|Aqours
|49,367
|2019/9/25
Source: Oricon
