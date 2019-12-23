Top-Selling Anime CD Singles in Japan: 2019

More subtly, Okko's Inn floats the question of whether the supernatural characters are actually “there”, or just representations of Okko's fantasies and feelings.

― On the one hand, Okko's Inn is a delightful family film, broadly in the tradition of Ghibli, but not a facsimile of its style like Mary and The Witch's Flower. On the other, it contains some startlingly intense scenes of a child's grief a...