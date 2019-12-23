News
Top-Selling Anime CD Singles in Japan: 2019

posted on by Egan Loo
Kenshi Yonezu CD with Children of the Sea song sells 483,265, followed by Johnny's West CD with Captain Tsubasa song, V6's One Piece song, Love Live! Sunshine!! CDs

This list covers sales surveyed from December 10, 2018 to December 8, 2019.

Rank Title Artist Estimated Sales in Discs Release Date
1 Uma to Shika (Children of the Sea's Umi no Yūrei) Kenshi Yonezu 483,265 2019/9/11
2 Homechigirist/Kizudarake no Ai (Captain Tsubasa) Johnny's West 151,547 2019/1/30
3 Super Powers (One Piece)/Right Now V6 112,720 2019/1/16
4 Tōsō Meisō Möbius Loop/Hop? Stop? Nonstop! (Love Live! Sunshine!! The School Idol Movie Over the Rainbow) Aqours 107,632 2019/1/30
5 Bokura no Hashittekita Michi wa../Next SPARKLING!! (Love Live! Sunshine!! The School Idol Movie Over the Rainbow) Aqours 106,669 2019/1/23
6 Believe again/Brightest Melody/Over The Next Rainbow (Love Live! Sunshine!! The School Idol Movie Over the Rainbow) Saint Snow/Aqours/Saint Aqours Snow 93,025 2019/2/6
7 THROW YA FIST/Starlight/Down By Law (Fairy Tail) THE RAMPAGE from EXILE TRIBE 90,734 2019/1/30
8 Uchōten Shooter (Duel Masters!) Matsuri Nine. 85,808 2019/3/20
9 Kodō (Touken Ranbu) Touken Danshi formation of Mihotose 85,346 2019/9/4
10 THE [email protected] MILLION [email protected] GENERATION 12 D/Zeal (Harmnonics) D/Zeal 84,679 2018/12/26
11 Reason/Never Lose (Ace Attorney Season 2) Tomohisa Yamashita 74,432 2019/2/13
12 Sankaime no Date Shinwa/Fuwari, Koi Tokei/Mō Saikō! (Trolls: The Beat Goes On!) Tomohisa Yamashita 65,984 2019/2/27
13 THE [email protected] MILLION [email protected] WAVE 01 Flyers!!! 765 MILLION ALLSTARS 65,323 2019/7/24
14 I beg you (Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel II. lost butterfly)/Hanabira-tachi no March/Sailing Aimer 64,179 2019/1/9
15 Are you ready? (Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS) BiS 62,278 2019/3/20
16 Gurenge (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba) LiSA 54,104 2019/7/3
17 Akai Wana (who loves it?)/ADAMAS (Sword Art Online: Alicization) LiSA 52,170 2018/12/12
18 The [email protected] SideM WORLD [email protected] 06 (Hallo, Freunde!) Various Artists 51,780 2019/2/6
19 Remember Me MAN WITH A MISSION 49,690 2019/6/5
20 Mitaiken HORIZON Aqours 49,367 2019/9/25

Source: Oricon

