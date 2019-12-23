News
Top-Selling Anime CD Albums in Japan: 2019

posted on by Egan Loo
Hypnosis Mic sells 194,791 + 126,434 + 114,263 + 83,728, followed by Strawberry Prince, Weathering With You's RADWIMPS, Mafumafu, Kenshi Yonezu

This list covers sales surveyed from December 10, 2018 to December 8, 2019.

Rank Title Artist Estimated Sales in Discs Release Date
1 Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- 1st FULL ALBUM: Enter the Hypnosis Microphone Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- 194,791 2019/4/24
2 Strawberry Love—! Strawberry Prince 137,789 2019/7/3
3 Weathering With You RADWIMPS 128,487 2019/7/19
4 A Ōsaka dreamin'night Dotsuitare Honpo (Hypnosis Mic) 126,434 2019/10/30
5 Kagura-iro Artifact Mafumafu 125,360 2019/10/16
6 Bad Ass Temple Funky Sounds Bad Ass Temple (Hypnosis Mic) 114,263 2019/11/27
7 BOOTLEG Kenshi Yonezu 109,826 2017/11/1
8 Strawberry Start Strawberry Prince 109,396 2019/3/27
9 $HUFFLE Urashimasakatasen 98,977 2019/6/26
10 The Champion Matenrō (Hypnosis Mic) 83,728 2019/2/27
11 Memories Satomi 63,373 2019/9/25
12 GUNDAM SONG COVERS Hiroko Moriguchi 63,226 2019/8/7
13 Wonder Soraru 54,160 2019/7/17
14 Kimi to Boku no Himitsu Kichi Root 51,907 2019/10/30
15 Connected to Disney Various Artists 48,945 2019/3/13
16 BanG Dream! Girls Band Party! Cover Collection Vol.2 Various Artists 48,638 2019/3/16
17 YANKEE Kenshi Yonezu 42,373 2014/4/23
18 Weathering With You complete version RADWIMPS 41,430 2019/11/27
19 Uta no Prince Sama Solo Best Album Tokiya Ichinose Target is you! Tokiya Ichinose (Mamoru Miyano) 38,961 2019/9/4
20 Otogi Eve 37,450 2019/2/6

Source: Oricon

