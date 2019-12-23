News
Top-Selling Anime CD Albums in Japan: 2019
Hypnosis Mic sells 194,791 + 126,434 + 114,263 + 83,728, followed by Strawberry Prince, Weathering With You's RADWIMPS, Mafumafu, Kenshi Yonezu
This list covers sales surveyed from December 10, 2018 to December 8, 2019.
|Rank
|Title
|Artist
|Estimated Sales in Discs
|Release Date
|1
|Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- 1st FULL ALBUM: Enter the Hypnosis Microphone
|Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle-
|194,791
|2019/4/24
|2
|Strawberry Love—!
|Strawberry Prince
|137,789
|2019/7/3
|3
|Weathering With You
|RADWIMPS
|128,487
|2019/7/19
|4
|A Ōsaka dreamin'night
|Dotsuitare Honpo (Hypnosis Mic)
|126,434
|2019/10/30
|5
|Kagura-iro Artifact
|Mafumafu
|125,360
|2019/10/16
|6
|Bad Ass Temple Funky Sounds
|Bad Ass Temple (Hypnosis Mic)
|114,263
|2019/11/27
|7
|BOOTLEG
|Kenshi Yonezu
|109,826
|2017/11/1
|8
|Strawberry Start
|Strawberry Prince
|109,396
|2019/3/27
|9
|$HUFFLE
|Urashimasakatasen
|98,977
|2019/6/26
|10
|The Champion
|Matenrō (Hypnosis Mic)
|83,728
|2019/2/27
|11
|Memories
|Satomi
|63,373
|2019/9/25
|12
|GUNDAM SONG COVERS
|Hiroko Moriguchi
|63,226
|2019/8/7
|13
|Wonder
|Soraru
|54,160
|2019/7/17
|14
|Kimi to Boku no Himitsu Kichi
|Root
|51,907
|2019/10/30
|15
|Connected to Disney
|Various Artists
|48,945
|2019/3/13
|16
|BanG Dream! Girls Band Party! Cover Collection Vol.2
|Various Artists
|48,638
|2019/3/16
|17
|YANKEE
|Kenshi Yonezu
|42,373
|2014/4/23
|18
|Weathering With You complete version
|RADWIMPS
|41,430
|2019/11/27
|19
|Uta no Prince Sama Solo Best Album Tokiya Ichinose Target is you!
|Tokiya Ichinose (Mamoru Miyano)
|38,961
|2019/9/4
|20
|Otogi
|Eve
|37,450
|2019/2/6
