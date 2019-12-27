Marco and Galaxy Dragon Game's Opening Movie Streamed

Game and animation company Tokyotoon began streaming the opening movie on Tuesday for its Marco & Galaxy Dragon ( Marco to Gingaryū ) game and anime project.

Hato ( Nora, Princess, and Stray Cat , Null & Peta ) is credited for planning and scripts for both the game and anime, but Itsuki Oozora ( Nora, Princess, and Stray Cat ) is the character designer for the game, while Yuushi Tanaka is the character designer for the anime. The project's official website showcases the designers' radically different designs. Tsukushiyama is directing the anime, with Uro as assistant director.

The game is slated to debut on February 28 for PC via Steam in Japanese, English, and both Simplified and Traditional Chinese.

An anime project will appear within the game, and will also be available via a Blu-ray Disc bonus in physical release versions of the game (available only in Japan).

Tokyotoon also produced the English version of the Nora to Ōjo to Noraneko Heart game, which is titled The Princess, the Stray Cat, and Matters of the Heart . The company also produces the Null & Peta project, which also involves an anime by Shinei Animation , as well as a parallel game. The anime premiered on October 4, and Crunchyroll is streaming the series.