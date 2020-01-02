Shibuya Goldfish's Hiroumi Aoi Pens 1-Shot Manga

'Onigashima no Asuha' one-shot manga launches on January 8

The official website for Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine revealed on December 25 that Hiroumi Aoi ( Shibuya Goldfish ) will launch a one-shot manga titled "Onigashima no Asuha" (Asuha of Demon Island) in this year's 6th issue of the magazine on January 8.

Text on the manga's teaser image above mentions dragging around someone naked with a motorcycle as punishment.

Aoi launched the Shibuya Goldfish manga in Square Enix 's Gangan Joker magazine in September 2016. The manga took a break for the January issue, but will return on January 22, which will begin the final arc of the manga.

Yen Press is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

High schooler Hajime Tsukiyoda went to Shibuya that day hoping only to find inspiration for his next film. He never expected to find himself smack-dab in the middle of a real-life horror movie. Without warning, schools of massive goldfish descend upon the crowded streets, and the mystified onlookers' confusion quickly turns to terror as the fish begin to feed. From their tentative shelter, Hajime and a handful of survivors await a rescue that seems more and more unlikely as the days and hours tick by. Meanwhile, all around them, the bloody feeding frenzy rages...

Square Enix published the manga's seventh compiled book volume on August 22. Yen Press published the manga's sixth volume on December 24.