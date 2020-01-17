Fruits Basket Anime's 2nd Season Premieres this Spring

New 7-minute video summarizes 1st season, previews 2nd season

The official website for the new anime of Natsuki Takaya 's Fruits Basket manga began streaming a special promotional video to announce on Friday that the show's second season will premiere this spring, and will air on TV Tokyo and TV Osaka . The below seven-minute video features a summary of the first season, before previewing the second season.

In the new season, Takuya Eguchi will play Kakeru Manabe, and Ai Kakuma will play Machi Kuraki.

The anime's "1st Season" premiered in Japan on April 5 and aired for 25 episodes. Funimation and Crunchyroll streamed the first anime season as it aired. Funimation has also licensed the home video rights. Funimation describes the anime's story:

Tohru Honda thought her life was headed for misfortune when a family tragedy left her living in a tent. When her small home is discovered by the mysterious Soma clan, she suddenly finds herself living with Yuki, Kyo, and Shigure Soma. But she quickly learns their family has a bizarre secret of their own: when hugged by the opposite sex, they turn into the animals of the Zodiac!

The new anime has an entirely new Japanese cast and staff, as per Takaya's request. The anime will cover the entire manga's story.

Yoshihide Ibata ( Pikaia!! , FLCL Progressive ) directed the first season at TMS Entertainment . Taku Kishimoto ( Silver Spoon , Haikyu!! , 91 Days , Hanebad! ) was in charge of series composition. Masaru Shindō ( Macross Delta , My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU ) drew the character designs. Takaya herself served as executive supervisor.