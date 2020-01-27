Sazae-san Anime Adapts Creator's Travel Logs to Celebrate What Would Be Her 100th Birthday

Fuji TV announced on Sunday that the Sazae-san television anime will have a one-hour February 2 television special to adapt the " Sazae-san Tabi Aruki" ( Sazae-san Walking Travels) essay series by original Sazae-san creator Machiko Hasegawa . This first ever anime adaptation of the essays celebrates what would have been the late creator's 100th birthday. Hasegawa passed away in 1992.

Hasegawa published the essays in The Asahi Shimbun newspaper from April to September 1987, and it chronicles her travels within Japan and abroad. Keiko Toda (seen below) will play an animated portrayal of Hasegawa in the special. Toda also portrayed in Hasegawa in " Sazae-san Uchiake Hanashi," the 2010 Sazae-san special commemorating the original Sazae-san manga 's 65th anniversary.

The anime adaptation of Machiko Hasegawa 's family life manga Sazae-san began airing in October 1969. The anime is usually the highest ranked animated series in Japan each week. In 2013, the show was awarded the Guinness World Record for longest-running animated television series, an award it extended last year.

Source: Comic Natalie