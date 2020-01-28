Hiruma debuted as F-LAGS member Kazuki Tsukumo on Tuesday

The official website for The [email protected] franchise revealed on Tuesday that Shunya Hiruma is playing Kazuki Tsukumo in the The [email protected] SideM and [email protected] SideM Live On [email protected] smartphone games. Hiruma debuted in the role of the F-LAGS idol unit member in the apps on Tuesday.

Voice actor Tatsuya Tokutake , who previously played Kazuki, retired from the entertainment industry on December 31.

The main The [email protected] SideM game launched in July 2014, and is available for iOS and Android devices, as well as on Mobage and ChromeApps. The game has more than 1 million downloads as of January 2019. Like other The [email protected] games, SideM is built on the concept of "idols you can produce." The app focuses on the male idols at the agency 315 Production (pronounced "Saikō Production" or "Ultimate Production"). The The [email protected] SideM Live On [email protected] app launched in 2017.

The game's 13-episode anime adaptation premiered in October 2017. A prologue special about the three Jupiter idol unit members aired in September 2017. Crunchyroll streamed both anime as they aired.

The The [email protected] SideM game also inspired Sumeragi's The [email protected] SideM Wake Atte Mini! manga , which launched in 2016 and ended in January 2018. The manga features the characters from The [email protected] SideM franchise in super-deformed form. Sumeragi's The [email protected] SideM Wake Atte Mini! Returns manga launched in September 2018 and ended in January 2019. The original manga inspired a 12-episode television anime series of shorts that premiered in October 2018.