Japanese Animation TV Ranking, February 10-16

Live-action Ship of Theseus earns 11.8% rating

Last week's episode of the live-action series adaptation of Toshiya Higashimoto's Ship of Theseus manga aired on TBS on Sunday, February 16 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned an 11.8% rating.

Last week's episode of the live-action series adaptation of Maki Enjōji's An Incurable Case of Love (Koi wa Tsuzuku yo Doko made mo) manga aired on TBS on Tuesday, February 11 at 10:00 p.m., and it earned a 9.6% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV February 16 (Sun) 18:30 30 min. 11.2
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV February 16 (Sun) 18:00 30 min. 8.2
Detective Conan NTV February 15 (Sat) 18:00 30 min. 7.6
One Piece Fuji TV February 16 (Sun) 09:30 30 min. 4.8
My Hero Academia NTV February 15 (Sat) 17:30 30 min. 4.5
GeGeGe no Kitarō Fuji TV February 16 (Sun) 09:00 30 min. 3.8
Healin' Good Precure TV Asahi February 16 (Sun) 08:30 30 min. 3.7
Doraemon TV Asahi February 15 (Sat) 17:00 30 min. 3.6
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E February 15 (Sat) 08:35 25 min. 3.1
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi February 15 (Sat) 16:30 30 min. 3.1

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

