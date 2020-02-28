Japanese Animation TV Ranking, February 17-23

Live-action Ship of Theseus earns 13.2% rating

Last week's episode of the live-action series adaptation of Toshiya Higashimoto's Ship of Theseus manga aired on TBS on Sunday, February 23 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned a 13.2% rating.

Last week's episode of the live-action series adaptation of Maki Enjōji 's An Incurable Case of Love ( Koi wa Tsuzuku yo Doko made mo ) manga aired on TBS on Tuesday, February 18 at 10:00 p.m., and it earned a 10.9% rating.







The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)