News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, February 17-23
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Live-action Ship of Theseus earns 13.2% rating
Last week's episode of the live-action series adaptation of Toshiya Higashimoto's Ship of Theseus manga aired on TBS on Sunday, February 23 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned a 13.2% rating.
Last week's episode of the live-action series adaptation of Maki Enjōji's An Incurable Case of Love (Koi wa Tsuzuku yo Doko made mo) manga aired on TBS on Tuesday, February 18 at 10:00 p.m., and it earned a 10.9% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|February 23 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|10.2
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|February 22 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|7.3
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|February 23 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|6.4
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|February 23 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|4.7
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|February 22 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|4.3
|My Hero Academia
|NTV
|February 22 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|4.3
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|February 22 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|4.1
|Healin' Good Precure
|TV Asahi
|February 23 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|3.8
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|February 22 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
|3.5
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|February 22 (Sat)
|08:35
|25 min.
|2.7
|GeGeGe no Kitarō
|Fuji TV
|February 23 (Sun)
|09:00
|30 min.
|2.7
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)