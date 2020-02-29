Teased with ad of girl taking flight on iron wings

Aniplex debuted a teaser commercial and visual to announce the original anime Warlords of Sigrdrifa ( Senyoku no Sigrdrifa ) on Sunday. The narration says, "With iron wings unfurled, the girl takes off..."

Novelist Tappei Nagatsuki ( Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- ) is supervising and writing the series scripts, and manga creator and illustrator Takuya Fujima ( Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha ViVid ) is drafting the original character designs. Takaaki Suzuki is in charge of the world-building and research, after performing similar roles for Strike Witches and Girls und Panzer and later co-creating High School Fleet .

Nagatsuki noted that he has been a longtime anime fan whose dream was to have his creations adapted into anime. This time, however, he gets to create a story specifically for an original anime instead of an anime adaptation. He added that he likes both strong girls, and the men who love strong girls.

Suzuki said that right after the High School Fleet television anime, Aniplex gave him an offer: "Next up, the skies." He then began the world-building that became the basis for this project.

Giant advertising on the wall of Tokyo's Akihabara Radio Kaikan building is promoting the anime from March 1 to March 14.

Source: Comic Natalie