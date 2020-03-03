Sony Music, Aniplex Produce Norimono Man Mobile Land no Car-kun Kids' TV Anime

Sony Music and Aniplex announced on Tuesday that they are producing an original children's television anime titled Norimono Man Mobile Land no Car-kun that will premiere on NHK Educational on April 2.

The anime will depict various vehicles as characters in the "Mobile Land" island. The protagonist Car-kun arrives at the island as a delivery worker. Through his deliveries, he gets to know the residents of Mobile Land, all while following traffic rules and having his deliveries stopped by the meddling Sabibi.

The cast includes:

Shinobu Sasaki ( Duel Masters!! ) is directing the anime at CloverWorks . Yoshimi Narita ( Yes! Precure 5 , HappinessCharge PreCure! ) is in charge of the series scripts. Himu Ashitazu drafted the original character designs, and Hiromi Ogata ( Katana Maidens: Mini Toji ) is adapting those character designs for animation.

Other staff members include:

The series will also have a manga adaptation that will begin in Shogakukan 's Mebae magazine on April 1.

