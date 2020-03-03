News
Sony Music, Aniplex Produce Norimono Man Mobile Land no Car-kun Kids' TV Anime
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Sony Music and Aniplex announced on Tuesday that they are producing an original children's television anime titled Norimono Man Mobile Land no Car-kun that will premiere on NHK Educational on April 2.
The anime will depict various vehicles as characters in the "Mobile Land" island. The protagonist Car-kun arrives at the island as a delivery worker. Through his deliveries, he gets to know the residents of Mobile Land, all while following traffic rules and having his deliveries stopped by the meddling Sabibi.
The cast includes:
- Ayahi Takagaki as Car-kun, a red sports car
- Sho Hayami as Sabibi, a lump of rusted trash
- Yuka Maruyama as Kyū-chan, an ambulance
- Junji Majima as Pappon, a police car
- Sakura Tange as Purin-chan ("Custard Pudding"), a food truck
- Nobuyuki Hiyama as Pump, a fire truck
- Wasabi Mizuta as Daston, a garbage truck
- Tesshō Genda as Oyassan, the manager of the Mori Mori Energy gas station
- Setsuji Satoh as DJ Navi, a car navigation system and Car-kun's close friend
Shinobu Sasaki (Duel Masters!!) is directing the anime at CloverWorks. Yoshimi Narita (Yes! Precure 5, HappinessCharge PreCure!) is in charge of the series scripts. Himu Ashitazu drafted the original character designs, and Hiromi Ogata (Katana Maidens: Mini Toji) is adapting those character designs for animation.
Other staff members include:
- Director of Photography: Yūya Sakuma
- Art Director: Satoru Kuwabara
- Color Design: Asuka Yokota
- Sound Director: Kisuke Koizumi
- Music: Cher Watanabe
- Animation Producer: Taito Itō
The series will also have a manga adaptation that will begin in Shogakukan's Mebae magazine on April 1.
Source: Press release