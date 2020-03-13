Otoko no Sahō Essay by Onihei's Shōtarō Ikenami Gets Manga Adaptation

Morio Nakajima draws manga based on essay about men's manners

The 2,702nd issue of Nihonbungeisha 's Weekly Manga Goraku magazine revealed on Friday that Morio Nakajima will launch a manga adaptation of Shōtarō Ikenami 's essay Otoko no Sahō (The Manners of a Man) in the magazine's next issue on March 20.

The original essay focuses on men's dress, etiquette, and manners. The manga's story will be set during the time of transition between the Shōwa and Heisei periods (the Heisei period began in January 1989 and ended in April 2019). The story will center on a saleslady who meets an old man she calls "Sensei" and learns men's manners.

Ikenami and Goma Books published the essay in 1981.

Ikenami is the author of the Onihei Crime Reports in Edo ( Onihei Hankachō ) novel series. Ikenami serialized the story in Bungeishunju 's Ōru Yomimono novel magazine from 1967 to 1989, and Bungeishunju published 19 volumes for the main story. Later paperback reprints divided the story into 24 volumes. The serialized novels inspired the first live-action television adaptation in 1969, as well as three subsequent series and a 1995 live-action film. The novels also inspired a television anime adaptation (pictured at right) that premiered in January 2017, and streamed on Amazon Prime Video 's now-defunct Anime Strike channel.

The Onihei novels inspired an ongoing manga adaptation by Sentarō Kubota and Takao Saito , which launched in Bungeishunju 's Comic Ran magazine in 1993. JManga partially published the manga in North America.



Source: Weekly Manga Goraku issue 2,702