Funimation Streams 'Do You Love Your Mom and Her Two-Hit Multi-Target Attacks?' Original Video Anime

Funimation announced on Twitter on Thursday that it has begun streaming the new original video anime ( OVA ) for the television anime of writer Dachima Inaka and illustrator Pochi Iida 's Do You Love Your Mom and Her Two-Hit Multi-Target Attacks? ( Tsūjō Kōgeki ga Zentai Kōgeki de Ni-kai Kōgeki no Okā-san wa Suki desuka? ) light novel series.

The new OVA shipped in Japan on Wednesday .

The television anime premiered in Japan in July 2019. Aniplex of America licensed the series, and it began streaming the anime in July.

Yoshiaki Iwasaki ( Love Hina , Hayate the Combat Butler , The Familiar of Zero ) directed the anime at J.C. Staff . Deko Akao ( Frame Arms Girl , Noragami , Astarotte's Toy ) handled the series composition, and Yohei Yaegashi ( Aki no Kanade ) designed the characters for animation. Keiji Inai ( Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? , Alderamin on the Sky ) composed the music. Spira Spica performed the show's opening theme song, and Ai Kayano performed the ending theme song as her character Mamako Ōsuki.

Yen Press has licensed the novels, and it describes the story:

Masato thought he was part of a random survey, but when he gets involved in a secret government scheme, he winds up trapped in the game world. Even more surprising—his mother's there, too!

The first novel debuted in Japan in January 2017. Meicha launched a manga adaptation on Kadokawa 's Young Ace Up website in October 2017, and it is also serializing on Comic Walker .