Japanese Animation TV Ranking, March 30-April 5

Hiromasa Yonebayashi and Studio Ghibli 's When Marnie Was There anime film aired on NTV on Friday, April 3 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned a 7.6% rating.

The live-action Assassination Classroom: Graduation film aired on Fuji TV on Monday, March 30 at 9:00 p.m. and it earned a 4.9% rating.







The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)