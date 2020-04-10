News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, March 30-April 5
posted on by Jennifer Sherman
When Marnie Was There earns 7.6% rating; final My Hero Academia episode earns 5.6%
Hiromasa Yonebayashi and Studio Ghibli's When Marnie Was There anime film aired on NTV on Friday, April 3 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned a 7.6% rating.
The live-action Assassination Classroom: Graduation film aired on Fuji TV on Monday, March 30 at 9:00 p.m. and it earned a 4.9% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|April 5 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|9.9
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|April 4 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|9.2
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|April 5 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|6.8
|My Hero Academia (final episode)
|NTV
|April 4 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|5.6
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|April 5 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|5.3
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|April 4 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|4.6
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|April 4 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|4.0
|Healin' Good Precure
|TV Asahi
|April 5 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|3.9
|Soreike! Anpanman
|NTV
|April 3 (Fri)
|10:55
|30 min.
|3.1
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|April 4 (Sat)
|08:35
|25 min.
|3.0
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|April 4 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
|3.0
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)