Japanese Animation TV Ranking, March 30-April 5

posted on by Jennifer Sherman
When Marnie Was There earns 7.6% rating; final My Hero Academia episode earns 5.6%

Hiromasa Yonebayashi and Studio Ghibli's When Marnie Was There anime film aired on NTV on Friday, April 3 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned a 7.6% rating.

The live-action Assassination Classroom: Graduation film aired on Fuji TV on Monday, March 30 at 9:00 p.m. and it earned a 4.9% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV April 5 (Sun) 18:30 30 min. 9.9
Detective Conan NTV April 4 (Sat) 18:00 30 min. 9.2
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV April 5 (Sun) 18:00 30 min. 6.8
My Hero Academia (final episode) NTV April 4 (Sat) 17:30 30 min. 5.6
One Piece Fuji TV April 5 (Sun) 09:30 30 min. 5.3
Doraemon TV Asahi April 4 (Sat) 17:00 30 min. 4.6
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi April 4 (Sat) 16:30 30 min. 4.0
Healin' Good Precure TV Asahi April 5 (Sun) 08:30 30 min. 3.9
Soreike! Anpanman NTV April 3 (Fri) 10:55 30 min. 3.1
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E April 4 (Sat) 08:35 25 min. 3.0
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E April 4 (Sat) 09:00 20 min. 3.0

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

follow-up of Japanese Animation TV Ranking, March 23-29
