News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, April 6-12

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Detective Conan: The Darkest Nightmare earned 12.5% rating

Detective Conan: The Darkest Nightmare, the 20th film in the Detective Conan franchise, aired on NTV on Friday, April 10 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 12.5% household rating.

The live-action film of Usamaru Furuya's Teiichi no Kuni manga aired on Fuji TV on Monday, April 6 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 5.8% household rating.

The premiere episode of the live-action series of Akiko Higashimura's Bishoku Tantei Akechi Gorō (Gourmet Detective Gorō Akechi) manga aired on NTV on Sunday, April 12 at 10:30 p.m., and it earned a 10.0% household rating.

A special compilation episode of the live-action series adaptation of Yū Suzunoki's Kounodori: Dr. Stork manga aired on TBS on Friday, April 10 at 10:00 p.m. and earned an 8.6% household rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV April 12 (Sun) 18:30 30 min. 10.8
Detective Conan NTV April 11 (Sat) 18:00 30 min. 9.1
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV April 12 (Sun) 18:00 30 min. 7.4
Hakushon Daimaō 2020 NTV April 11 (Sat) 17:30 30 min. 6.2
Doraemon TV Asahi April 11 (Sat) 17:00 30 min. 5.2
One Piece Fuji TV April 12 (Sun) 09:30 30 min. 5.1
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi April 11 (Sat) 16:30 30 min. 4.1
Healin' Good Precure TV Asahi April 12 (Sun) 08:30 30 min. 3.8
Soreike! Anpanman NTV April 10 (Fri) 10:55 30 min. 3.3
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E April 11 (Sat) 09:00 20 min. 2.9

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

follow-up of Japanese Animation TV Ranking, March 30-April 5
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with:

News homepage / archives