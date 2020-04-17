News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, April 6-12
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Detective Conan: The Darkest Nightmare, the 20th film in the Detective Conan franchise, aired on NTV on Friday, April 10 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 12.5% household rating.
The live-action film of Usamaru Furuya's Teiichi no Kuni manga aired on Fuji TV on Monday, April 6 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 5.8% household rating.
The premiere episode of the live-action series of Akiko Higashimura's Bishoku Tantei Akechi Gorō (Gourmet Detective Gorō Akechi) manga aired on NTV on Sunday, April 12 at 10:30 p.m., and it earned a 10.0% household rating.
A special compilation episode of the live-action series adaptation of Yū Suzunoki's Kounodori: Dr. Stork manga aired on TBS on Friday, April 10 at 10:00 p.m. and earned an 8.6% household rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|April 12 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|10.8
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|April 11 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|9.1
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|April 12 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|7.4
|Hakushon Daimaō 2020
|NTV
|April 11 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|6.2
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|April 11 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|5.2
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|April 12 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|5.1
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|April 11 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|4.1
|Healin' Good Precure
|TV Asahi
|April 12 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|3.8
|Soreike! Anpanman
|NTV
|April 10 (Fri)
|10:55
|30 min.
|3.3
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|April 11 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
|2.9
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)