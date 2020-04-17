Japanese Animation TV Ranking, April 6-12

Detective Conan: The Darkest Nightmare , the 20th film in the Detective Conan franchise , aired on NTV on Friday, April 10 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 12.5% household rating.

The live-action film of Usamaru Furuya 's Teiichi no Kuni manga aired on Fuji TV on Monday, April 6 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 5.8% household rating.

The premiere episode of the live-action series of Akiko Higashimura 's Bishoku Tantei Akechi Gorō (Gourmet Detective Gorō Akechi) manga aired on NTV on Sunday, April 12 at 10:30 p.m., and it earned a 10.0% household rating.

A special compilation episode of the live-action series adaptation of Yū Suzunoki 's Kounodori: Dr. Stork manga aired on TBS on Friday, April 10 at 10:00 p.m. and earned an 8.6% household rating.







The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)