Marvel Future Avengers Season 2 Anime Hits Disney+ on May 22

Season originally aired in Japan in 2018

Disney announced on Friday that its Disney+ service will begin streaming Marvel Future Avengers Season 2 , the second season of the Marvel's Future Adventures anime, on May 22.

Marvel Future Avengers is the latest television anime based on the Marvel comic book superheroes. Disney+ began streaming the first season on February 28.

The anime follows Makoto, a young boy who gains superpowers due to an evil gene manipulation experiment by Hydra. Makoto and other youths join the Avengers as apprentices named "Future Avengers." The anime shows Makoto and others as they train, fight villains, and grow — all under Avengers members Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk, Thor, and Wasp.

The first season premiered on Dlife in Japan in July 2017. The anime's second season debuted in July 2018, and it focused on the Inhumans.

Yuzo Sato ( Iron Man , Gokusen , Kaiji ) directed both seasons of the anime at the Studio Madhouse , and Japanese writer Ryuu King ( Dragon Ball Super scripts, Marvel Disk Wars: The Avengers ) was in charge of the series scripts. Takahiro Umehara ( Iron Man , Beyblade , Claymore ) designed the characters.

The anime aired with an English dub by Studiopolis on Disney XD in Southeast Asia.

Teruaki Mizuno ( Kyōryū Taisen Dinobout, Metallica Metalluca ) drew a manga version that debuted in Shogakukan 's Bessatsu Coro Coro Comics Special magazine in February 2017.

Image © 2017 Marvel

Source: Disney newsletter