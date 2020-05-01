New Light Novel Publisher Tentai Books Announces 1st 2 Licenses

There's no way a side character like me could be popular, right? , Welcome to the Diner of the Exiled! get English, Spanish releases

The new light novel localizing and publishing company Tentai Books announced There's no way a side character like me could be popular, right? and Welcome to the Diner of the Exiled! as its first two licenses on Friday. The company will release the titles in both English and Spanish.

Tentai Books will release the first volume of author Sekaiichi and illustrator Tomari's There's no way a side character like me could be popular, right? ( Yūjin Chara no Ore ga Mote Makuru Wakenai Daro? ) on May 29. The company describes the series:

“I just love you sooooooo much, Senpai!” My name is Tomoki Yuuki, a second-year student in high school. I'd say I'm a fairly normal student, save for the fact that everyone avoids me like the plague because I apparently look like I'm out for blood. Ike Haruma is the only one that doesn't steer clear of me. He's your typical ‘perfect guy’ in every sense; the protagonist with no real flaws that you see in any given story. Life at school was going on as usual… until one day Haruma's super popular little sister confesses to me out of the blue?! Though she later clarifies that her feelings toward me are anything but romantic and that she has an ulterior motive, I end up accepting my new role as ‘fake boyfriend’ as a favor to Haruma. Believe it or not, the moment I start going out with her, Haruma's idol-tier childhood friend and my super hot teacher get involved with me too! Wait a minute, this can't be a dream rom-com scenario setting itself up for me, can it?! I mean, there's no way a side character like me could be popular, right?

Sekaiichi serialized the novels on the Shōsetsuka ni Narou website from May 2018 to November 2019. Overlap released the second compiled book volume with Tomari's illustrations on November 25.

Tentai Books describes author Yuuki Kimikawa and illustrator Gaou's Welcome to the Diner of the Exiled! ( Tsuihōsha Shokudō e Yōkoso! ) novels:

Leave everything to the strongest cook of them all! Backstabbed by those he considered friends, Dennis has been exiled from one of the strongest guilds around: The Silver Wings Battalion. He doesn't think much of it, though, as he was dying to use his Level 99 cooking skills anyway. That's why he decides to leave the city behind and open up a diner in the countryside. While pursuing his dream, Dennis meets Atrielle, a girl exiled from her noble household and relegated to slavery until he saves her. The pair open the diner together, and their first client is… an exiled knight from a different guild? How peculiar. But she is not the only customer; a cocky mage and a drastically overworked yet underpaid sage become regulars as well. The knight brings trouble to the diner at times, but Dennis's cooking skills and beloved butcher knives cut through trouble and hunger alike! Thus begins the legend of Dennis and his diner, the talk of the town!

Kimikawa began serializing the novels on Shōsetsuka ni Narou in October 2018. Overlap released the second compiled book volume with Gaou's illustrations on November 25. Tsumumi's manga adaptation of the novels launched on Overlap's Comic Gardo site in September.

Thanks to Grizz and LegitPancake for the news tips.

