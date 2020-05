Super Cub Motorbike Anime Reveals 1st Promo Video, Cast

More staff also revealed

The official website for the television anime adaptation of author Tone Koken and illustrator Hiro's Super Cub novels began streaming the show's first promotional video on Friday. The video reveals the show's main cast and additional staff.

The anime stars:

Yuki Yomichi as Koguma

as Koguma Ayaka Nanase as Reiko

as Reiko Natsumi Hioka as Shii Eniwa

Toshiro Fujii ( Boruto: Naruto Next Generations ) is directing the anime at Studio KAI , and Toshizo Nemoto ( Macross Delta , Last Hope , Inu X Boku Secret Service ) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Tōru Imanishi ( Girly Air Force , WorldEnd ) is designing the characters. Tomohisa Ishikawa ( Kurokami The Animation , Appleseed: Ex Machina ) and musician ZAQ are composing the music. Honda Motor Company is cooperating with and supervising the series.

Other staff members include:

The novels' story centers on Koguma, a high school girl in Yamanashi. She has no parents, friends, or hobbies, and her daily life is empty. One day, Koguma gets a used Honda Super Cub motorcycle. This is her first time going to school on a motorcycle. Running out of gas and hitting detours become a small source of adventure in Koguma's life. She is satisfied with this strange transformation, but her classmate Reiko ends up talking to her about how she also goes to school by motorcycle. One Super Cub begins to open up a lonely girl's world, introducing her to a new everyday life and friendship.

Kadokawa 's Kadokawa Sneaker Bunko imprint began releasing the novels in May 2017. Kanitan launched a manga adaptation on Kadokawa 's Comic Newtype website in December 2017.



Sources: Super Cub anime's website, MoCa News