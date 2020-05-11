KLab, Kadokawa's Magic Idol Anime Lapis Re:LiGHTs Unveils July Debut, Opening Song in 2nd Promo Video

20 cast members in 6 units perform "Watashi-tachi no Startrail" opening

The official Twitter account for KLab Games and Kadokawa 's "Magic x Idol" mixed-media project Lapis Re:LiGHTs debuted the television anime's second promotional video on Monday. The video announces that the television anime will premiere this July, previews the opening theme song, and debuts a new key visual.





The Twitter account also posted a preview video for the anime's opening and ending theme songs. 20 cast members in six of the project's units perform the opening "Watashi-tachi no Startrail" (Our Startrail) as the group Lapis Re:LiGHTs Stars. One of the units, LiGHTs, performs the ending theme song "Planetarium." The single with both songs will ship on July 8.

The project's first official web radio program wil premiere on May 15 at 9:00 p.m. (8:00 a.m. EDT). Each of the first three installments will feature the leaders from two units. Starting on Tuesday, the project's website will post handwritten messages from two cast members about their characters every day, to celebrate the news of the July television premiere.

The theme of the project is in its full title, Lapis Re:LiGHTs ~Kono Sekai no Idol wa Mahō ga Tsukaeru~ (The idols in this world can use magic). "Asa no Hajime" is writing the scenario, and U35 is designing the characters. Yoshitaka Murayama is collaborating on the worldview setting, and Zuji is providing concept art.

The anime will star:

LiGHTs

IV KLORE

Kono Hana wa Otome (This Flower Is a Maiden)

Rina Honizumi as Nadeshiko

Arisa Suzuki as Tsubaki

as Tsubaki Yūko Ōno as Kaede

Sugar Pockets

Sadistic★Candy

Yuka Amemiya as Angelica

as Angelica Risae Matsuda as Lucifer

supernova

Ray

Hiroyuki Hata ( Kamichu! , Recently, my sister is unusual. ) is directing the anime at Yokohama Animation Lab . Kasumi Tsuchida ( Nekopara ) and Hajime Asano ( Mayo Chiki! light novel author) are overseeing the series scripts. Taro Ikegami ( Gamers! ) is the character designer and chief animation director. Satoshi Hōno ( Demon Lord, Retry! , Aggretsuko ) is composing the music. The "Lapis Re:LiGHTs Stars" will perform the opening theme song "Watashi-tachi no Startrail."

Other staff members include:

The franchise also includes plans for a smartphone role-playing game, novels, live events, and a manga by artist Hiroichi ( High School DxD: Asia & Koneko's Secret Contract!? ) and Shingo Nagai . The first album for the project, Start the Magic Hour, shipped on February 5.