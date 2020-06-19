Z/X Code reunion Manga Ends in July

The August issue of Shueisha 's V Jump magazine revealed on Friday that Tatsuhiko Urahata and Takuya Fujima 's Z/X Code reunion manga will end in the next issue on July 21.

Urahata and Fujima ( Weiß Survive , Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha ViVid ) launched the manga in V Jump in November 2017, and the second compiled book volume shipped in November. The series went on indefinite hiatus in August 2018 due to a creator's illness and later returned.

The anime based on the Z/X Code reunion manga in the Z/X game franchise premiered in October. Yoshifumi Sueda ( Rail Wars! , High School DxD Hero ) directed the anime at Passione , while Tatsuhiko Urahata ( Rokka: Braves of the Six Flowers , Tsuredure Children , Saki ) was in charge of the series scripts.

The Z/X Zillions of enemy X game already inspired a television anime in 2014. (Z/X is pronounced as Zex.) The game advertises itself as the "first free" trading card game system since a free deck is offered at meets held by card shops and events. PDF files are even posted online so people can print them out themselves. The card game has also inspired a PlayStation 3 game, a PC browser game, and a previous manga series in Shueisha 's V Jump magazine. Crunchyroll streamed the first anime as it aired in Japan.