GungHo's Ninjala Game Gets Net Anime Shorts

1st dubbed episode now streaming after Switch game launched on Wednesday

The official website and YouTube channel for GungHo Online Entertainment 's (GOE) Ninjala Switch game began streaming the first episode of a new net anime series based on the game.

English



Japanese



The YouTube video describes the story:

Van is an energetic and athletically gifted youngster known for his incredible skills on the basketball court. One night, after waking from a nightmare, Van jumps on his bike and hurries across town to see his father… and arrives just in time to witness his dad being attacked by a ninja!

The cast includes (Japanese voice actor /English voice actor ):

Akane Shimizu was the director for the first episode, Masamitsu Ōtake wrote the script, and Yuki О̄nashi drew the storyboards. The anime is a co-production between Studio Hibari and Domerica .

The free-to-play online Switch game launched on Wednesday . The game was originally slated for spring 2019.

GOE describes the game's story:

Ninjala is a morphing ninja gum action game that allows players to blow bubble gum to craft weapons and use the unconventional fighting method ninjutsu. Adapting to different landscapes, players must use lightning fast reflexes and super parkour mechanics to combat and counter their opponents. The game brings a new era to the world of ninjas through online battles against other players.

Takeshi Arakawa ( Dissidia: Final Fantasy senior director and co-producer, The World Ends With You planning director) and Kazuki Morishita ( Puzze & Dragons, LET IT DIE executive producer) designed the game. The game supports up to eight-player multiplayer, local or online.