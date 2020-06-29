Vic the Viking CG Animated Film Opens in Japan on October 2 With Sairi Itō

Film by Éric Cazes, director of 2013 CG TV remake of 1974-1975 anime

French animation studio Studio 100 Animation announced on Monday that Vic the Viking and the Magic Sword , its 3D CG animated film based on the Vicke Viking children's book series by the Swedish author Runer Jonsson , will open in Japan on October 2. Sairi Itō ( Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! 's Midori Asakusa) stars as the Japanese dub voice of the titular protagonist Vicke.

The 77-minute film, which opened in France last December, has an original story centering on Vic, his pirate father Halvar, and friends going on a journey to save Vic's mother Ylva, and unravel the secret of a magic sword that turns everything into gold. Éric Cazes wrote and directed the film after directing Vic the Viking, a 2013 CG television remake of the 1974-1975 Vicky the Viking animated series. Studio 100 Media, Studio 100 Animation, and Belvision produced the film in cooperation with SND – M6 Group, ZDF and BNP Paribas Fortis Film Finance. Studio 100 Film distributes the film internationally.

Zuiyo Eizō animated that 1974-1975 series, also based on Jonsson's books, under the Japanese title Chiisana Viking Vicke . Zuiyo Eizō would eventually become Nippon Animation , the studio that could continue the tradition of adapting Western children's books from Heidi ( Alps no Shōjo Heidi ) and Anne of Green Gables to Peter Pan ( Peter Pan no Bōken ) and Les Orphelins de Simitra ( Porphy no Nagai Tabi ) . Chiisana Viking Vicke 's story revolves around a plucky Viking boy who gets his father out of tight situations during their voyages. Manga creator Eiichiro Oda has said that Chiisana Viking Vicke asserted a strong influence on his One Piece pirate manga and anime.

The series most recently inspired two German live-action films in 2009 and 2011.

Sources: PR Times, The Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web