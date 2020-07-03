Tokyopop Licenses The God and the Flightless Messenger, BL Fans LOVE My Brother?!, The Cat Proposed Manga

Series join Love x Love imprint

Tokyopop announced at its Anime Expo Lite panel on Friday that it has licensed the The God and the Flightless Messenger , BL Fans LOVE My Brother?! , and The Cat Proposed manga for its new Love x Love romance imprint.

Title: The God and the Flightless Messenger ( Kamisama to Tobenai Tsukai )

Creator: Hagi

Summary: A messenger's duty is to care for and protect the god they've been assigned to. In order to complete these tasks, such messengers require wings.

Shin, however, can't fly. His tiny, useless wings make him the target of ridicule and scorn among the other messengers and have kept him from being able to serve a god... until now. Determined to prove himself as a capable messenger despite his flightlessness, Shin accepts his assignment to a mysterious being on one of the nearby mountains. At first, it seems an easy task to keep his charge safe and happy — especially when the deity in question is just a cute, fluffy ball of fur. But things aren't always what them seem.

Recently, messengers flying over the strange god's mountain have been disappearing. Even as suspicion mounts against his deity, Shin just can't bring himself to think that such a gentle god could have a dark side. It's strange, but for some reason... the mysterious, fluffy being feels so familiar to him.



After serializing in Printemps Publishing 's Canna magazine, Printemps Publishing released the manga in a compiled book volume in August 2019.

Title: BL Fans LOVE My Brother?! ( Kusattemo Ani. )

Creator: Mimu Oyamada

Summary: Four years ago, Kirika Amano's older brother became a shut-in. Since then, he's barely even left his own room, constantly working on something at his desk. When Kirika finally finds out what he's been doing all that time, she's shocked -- her brother creates boys love comics! Not only that, but it turns out that he's actually quite good at it, and he's got a dedicated fanbase.

Even though Kirika doesn't understand her brother's hobbies or the fandom that surrounds him, he's still family. Maybe if she helps him sell his comics, she can convince him to step outside into the world again and greet his fans in person.



Oyamada's series debuted on Mag Garden 's Mag Comi website in April 2019. Mag Garden released a compiled book volume on March 14.

Title: The Cat Proposed ( Bakeneko ga Katatte Sōrō )

Creator: Hayane Dento

Summary: Matoi Souta is an overworked office worker tired of his life. Then, on his way home from a long day of work one day, he decides to watch a traditional Japanese play. But something strange happens. He could have sworn he saw one of the actors has cat ears.

It turns out that the man is actually a bakeneko -- a shapeshifting cat from Japanese folklore. And then, the cat speaks: "From now on, you will be my spouse."



After serializing in Printemps Publishing 's Canna magazine, Printemps Publishing released a compiled book volume on March 28.



Source: Email correspondence