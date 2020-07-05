EX-ARM Anime Casts Sōma Saitō, Mikako Komatsu, Akari Kitō

Series delayed until fall or later

The staff for the anime of Shinya Komi and HiRock 's EX-ARM manga revealed the three main cast members on Monday.

The cast includes:

Sōma Saitō as Akira Natsume



Mikako Komatsu as Minami Uezono



Akari Kitō as Arma



The anime has been delayed to "fall 2020 or later" due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). (The English translation on the website merely states that it is "scheduled to start broadcasting in autumn 2020.") Crunchyroll will stream the anime as a Crunchyroll Original series.

The anime would have premiered in July before the delay. The 12th compiled book volume of the manga revealed the television anime adaptation in December 2018.

The manga's crime battle story centers on high school student Akira Natsume. Only his brain is saved when he is involved in a traffic accident, and it later becomes part of an advanced weapon. Akira cooperates with the police's EX-ARM countermeasure division in order to regain his lost memories and body.

Komi launched the manga with HiRock 's story in Shueisha 's Grand Jump magazine in February 2015 as a remake of his earlier EX-VITA manga. The series moved to the Shonen Jump+ website and app in December 2017 and ended in June 2019.

Komi launched EX-ARM Another Code , a manga adaptation of Atarō Kumo's EX-ARM the Novel spinoff, in Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine on February 19. Komi and HiRock launched the EX-ARM EXA manga in Shueisha 's Grand Jump Mucha magazine last August.

Source: Comic Natalie