Haikyu!! Gets 'Dumpster Battle' Stage Play This Fall

This year's 32nd issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that the Hyper Projection Engeki Haikyū!! stage play series based on Haruichi Furudate 's Haikyu!! manga is getting a new stage play this fall. The play is titled Hyper Projection Engeki Haikyū!!: The Dumpster Battle . Worry Kinoshita is again directing and writing the scripts, and Shunsuke Wada is composing the music.

The previous play in the franchise, Hyper Projection Engeki Haikyū!! Saikyō no Chōsensha (pictured at right) canceled its planned runs in Hyogo, Miyagi, Fukuoka, Osaka, and Tokyo in March through May due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The first stage play in the franchise debuted in late 2015.

Furudate launched the original manga in 2011, and will end the manga on July 20.

Production I.G 's first television anime adaptation of Furudate's volleyball manga premiered in April 2014. The second season of the anime premiered in October 2015, and the third season premiered in October 2016. The first half of Haikyu!! To The Top , the fourth season, premiered on January 10, and episode 13 aired on April 3. The second half, consisting of episodes 14 to 25, was originally planned to premiere this July, but is delayed to October due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

