Life-Size Freedom Gundam Statue to Debut at Shanghai's New LaLaport Jinqiao Mall in 2021

Sunrise confirmed on Monday that it will unveil its life-size Freedom Gundam statue in front of the Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport Jinqiao in Shanghai in 2021. The statue is the first overseas one in Sunrise's "Life-Size Gundam Statue Project." Sunrise and its partners first teased the plans during the live-streamed Gundam G Meeting 2020 event for the Gundam China Project on Saturday .

Protagonist Kira Yamato pilots the 18.03-meter-tall (about 59-foot-tall) ZGMF-X10A Freedom Gundam mobile suit midway through the Mobile Suit Gundam Seed anime series.

Sunrise is planning to unveil an 18-meter-high (59-foot-tall) life-size, moving RX-78-2 Gundam statue from the first Mobile Suit Gundam anime in Yokohama, but delayed the unveiling to later this year due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

A previous life-size RX-78-2 Gundam statue debuted in Japan in July 2009. That statue was replaced in September 2017 with a life-size RX-0 Unicorn Gundam statue from the Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn anime. The Unicorn Gundam statue can light up and move various panels to "transform" between Unicorn Mode and Destroy Mode.

Source: Gundam.info