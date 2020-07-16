Manga Goraku Special Magazine Moves to Digital Only

Magazine will continue to publish new issues on the 15th of every month

The 69th issue of Nihonbungeisha 's Manga Goraku Special magazine announced on Wednesday that the magazine will move to a digital format, beginning with the next issue. The announcement cited "changes in the manga market" and the need to "respond to current needs" as reasons for the move. As before, it will publish a new issue on the 15th of every month.

Nihonbungeisha launched the magazine in May 2013 as Weekly Manga Goraku Zōkan , a supplement to the Weekly Manga Goraku magazine. It changed its name to the current one in March 2014, when it replaced the then-ending Bessatsu Manga Goraku magazine, and inherited many of the serializations of the other magazine.



Source: Manga Goraku Special's website