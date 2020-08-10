Coolkyoushinja Confirms Heion Sedai no Idaten-tachi TV Anime

Manga about gods living in 800 years of peace debuted in 2018

Coolkyoushinja confirmed on Twitter on Tuesday that Amahara and his Heion Sedai no Idaten-tachi ( Idaten Deities in the Peaceful Generation ) manga is getting a television anime project. Coulkyoushinja posted a picture commemorating three of his series that are getting new television anime:

The image shows characters from (from left to right): Heion Sedai no Idaten-tachi , Peach Boy Riverside , which is getting a television anime in July 2021, and Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S , the second season of the Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid that is premiering in 2021.

Amazon Japan is currently listing the cover of this year's 16th issue of Hakusensha 's Young Animal magazine, which lists that the Heion Sedai no Idaten-tachi manga manga is getting an anime. The issue will officially ship on August 12.

Coolkyoushinja launched the manga in Young Animal in August 2018. The manga is a remake of Amahara 's online manga of the same name. The manga's third volume will ship on August 11.

In the manga's story, gods appeared when humanity was on the verge of destruction due to the work of demons. Deities called "Idaten" fought and sealed away the demons 800 years ago. Nowadays, the Idaten have no fighting experience and they live peaceful lives. But now the demons are reviving, and the battle between gods, humans, and demons is about to begin.

Amahara and masha 's Interspecies Reviewers manga inspired a television anime series that premiered in January. Yen Press is releasing the manga in English.

Coolkyoushinja 's Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid , I Can't Understand What My Husband Is Saying , and Komori-san Can't Decline ( Komori-san wa Kotowarenai! ) manga have all received anime adaptations.