Kawaii Kon Co-Founder, AWA LLC Chairman Marlon Stodghill Passes Away

Stodghill was also involved in Izumicon, Anime Crossroads

Voice actor Christopher Sabat and anime convention Anime Weekend Atlanta both reported on Twitter on Saturday that Marlon Stodghill, a founder and Chairman for many anime conventions in the United States, has passed away.

A GoFundMe campaign for Stodghill that opened on July 18 stated that he was fighting cancer and was in the ICU. The GoFundMe campaign stated that he had insurance, and the campaign was accepting donations for the Cancer Research Institute.

Sabat stated regarding Stodghill:

[He] had a perpetually infectious sense of humor and a heartwarming spirit. He will be sorely missed by everyone who ever knew him. Rest In Peace, my friend.

According to Stodghill's LinkedIn page, he was the owner of Gamers Evolution Expo, LLC from 2004 to 2013. The corporation founded the Kawaii Kon event in Hawaii. Kawaii Kon held its first event in 2005. He was also the Chairman of the Anime Crossroads event in Indianapolis from 2008-2013.

Stodghill is also listed as a founder of the Izumicon convention. The event was held yearly in Oklahoma between 2007 and 2017.

Stodghill is listed as becoming the Chairman of AWA LLC, which runs the Anime Weekend Atlanta convention, in May 2013. He is also listed as the former marketing director and as a PR admin for the convention.

Image via Marlon Stodghill's LinkedIn page

Sources: Christopher Sabat's Twitter account, Anime Weekend Atlanta's Twitter account