Yoshizaki Seimu, Richard Woo End Abracadabra Mystery Manga in October

The September issue of Shogakukan 's Big Comic Original Zōkan magazine revealed on Tuesday that Richard Woo (pen name of Takashi Nagasaki ) and Seimu Yoshizaki 's Abracadabra ~Ryōki Hanzai Tokusōshitsu~ (Abracadabra ~Special Bizarre Crimes Squad~) manga will end in the magazine's next issue on October 12.

The manga's story begins when Kanemaki, the lieutenant of a police's detective bureau, arrests the neuroscientist Kaminomiya on suspicion of murdering a serial killer known as "The Photographer." Kaminomiya confesses that he has "created many murderers." In exchange for his confession, he bargains with the police to launch a new investigation into the case of his son and death-row criminal Seigi Kaminomiya, founder of a cult that plotted to overthrow the government.

Woo and Yoshizaki launched the manga in Big Comic Original Zōkan in 2014. Shogakukan published the manga's fourth compiled book volume in July 2019.

Nagasaki was the editor and supervisor of Naoki Urasawa 's Monster manga, as well as the producer of his Pluto manga. He is credited with the story of Urasawa's Billy Bat and Master Keaton Remaster manga, and wrote the script for the live-action film adaptation of Urasawa's 20th Century Boys manga. Nagasaki (under the Richard Woo pen name) launched a new manga mini-series with Ryoichi Ikegami titled M no Shirushi -McArthur Ansatsu Keikaku- (The M Sign -The Plot to Kill McArthur-) in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Superior magazine on June 26.

Yoshizaki launched the Kingyo Used Books manga in Shogakukan 's Monthly Ikki magazine in 2004, then switched to publication via compiled volumes after the magazine suspended publication in 2014. The series ended with its 17th volume on June 30. Viz Media released the manga's first four volumes in English.