Netflix Adds The Promised Neverland Anime on September 1

Netflix announced on Twitter on Wednesday that it will begin streaming the first season of The Promised Neverland anime in the U.S., Canada, and Latin America on September 1.

The anime's first season premiered in January 2019. Aniplex of America streamed the anime on Crunchyroll , Hulu , Funimation , and HIDIVE as it aired. Toonami premiered the anime's English dub in April 2019. Funimation began streaming the English dub on July 1.

A second season of the anime was scheduled to premiere in October, but is delayed to January 2021 due to the effect of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the production.

Shirai and Demizu launched The Promised Neverland in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in August 2016, and ended it on June 15. Viz Media publishes the manga digitally and in print in North America. MANGA Plus also publishes the manga digitally in English.

A live-action film adaptation of the manga will open on December 18. Entertainment news websites reported in June that Amazon is developing a separate, English-language live-action series adaptation of the manga.