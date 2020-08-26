Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory Game Launches for Switch, PS4, Xbox One in November

Trailer previews game launching in West on November 13, Japan on November 11

The Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase livestream announced on Wednesday that Square Enix 's Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory game will launch for Nintendo Switch in the West on November 13. Square Enix also announced that the game will launch for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in the West on the same day. The game will launch in Japan on November 11. The livestream unveiled a new trailer:

Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory will be the first rhythm action game in the franchise . The game will feature playable characters from the Kingdom Hearts series. Disney characters will appear to assist the player depending on the stage. The game will feature more than 140 songs, including Kingdom Hearts and Disney music. Online battles and eight-player modes will be available.

Square Enix 's Kingdom Hearts Dark Road smartphone game launched on June 22 after it was delayed delayed "due to current conditions" last May. Square Enix unveiled the new Kingdom Hearts "experience" with the codename "Project Xehanort" in January. Square Enix had teased the game as one of two projects with active teams besides the ones working on Kingdom Hearts III and Kingdom Hearts Union χ .

Square Enix released the Kingdom Hearts III game in January 2019 in Japan and the West for the PS4 and Xbox One. The game had shipped more than 5 million copies worldwide, including digital sales, as of February 2019, and is the fastest-selling title in the history of the franchise .

Square Enix originally released the Kingdom Hearts χ ("chi", pronounced "key") PC browser game in 2013, and the game ended service in September 2016. The game inspired the Kingdom Hearts Unchained χ smartphone game, which Square Enix released in Japan in September 2015 and then released in North America in April 2016. It relaunched in April 2017 with the title Kingdom Hearts Union χ [Cross] .