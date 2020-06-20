Kingdom Hearts Dark Road Smartphone Game Also Launches in English on June 22

Also: Kingdom Hearts Union χ smartphone game enters final arc

The official English Twitter account for Square Enix 's Kingdom Hearts franchise confirmed on Friday that the Kingdom Hearts Dark Road smartphone game will also launch in English on June 22, the same day the game will launch in Japan.

Square Enix is also streaming an English version of the "Kingdom Hearts 2020" video that highlights the developments in the franchise this year.

Other developments for the franchise this year include the Kingdom Hearts Union χ game heading into its final arc. Additionally, the soundtrack for the Kingdom Hearts III game will release worldwide this fall. Lastly, Square Enix will release Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory , the first rhythm action game in the franchise, worldwide for the PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch in 2020.

Square Enix originally announced that the Kingdom Hearts Dark Road app would launch this spring for iOS, Android, and Amazon . Square Enix then delayed the game "due to current conditions." The company had teased the game as one of two projects with active teams besides the ones working on Kingdom Hearts III and Kingdom Hearts Union χ .

Square Enix released the Kingdom Hearts III game in January 2019 in Japan and the West for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The game had shipped more than 5 million copies worldwide, including digital sales, as of February 2019, and is the fastest-selling title in the history of the franchise.

Square Enix originally released the Kingdom Hearts χ ("chi", pronounced "key") PC browser game in 2013, and the game ended service in September 2016. The prequel game is set during the events of the Keyblade War. In the game, players create their own avatar and play as a keyblade wielder. The game inspired the Kingdom Hearts Unchained χ smartphone game, which Square Enix released in Japan in September 2015 and then released in North America in April 2016. The game then relaunched in April 2017 with the title Kingdom Hearts Union χ [Cross] .