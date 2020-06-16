Kingdom Hearts Dark Road Smartphone Game Launches on June 22

Trailer streamed for iOS, Android, Amazon app

Square Enix revealed on Tuesday that the Kingdom Hearts Dark Road smartphone game will launch on June 22. The company began streaming a new trailer:

The app was originally announced to launch this spring for iOS, Android, and Amazon . Square Enix delayed the game "due to current conditions." Square Enix unveiled the new Kingdom Hearts "experience" with the codename "Project Xehanort" on January 23. Square Enix had teased the game as one of two projects with active teams besides the ones working on Kingdom Hearts III and Kingdom Hearts Union χ .

The game will have in-app purchases.

Square Enix released the Kingdom Hearts III game in January 2019 in Japan and the West for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The game had shipped more than 5 million copies worldwide, including digital sales, as of February 2019, and is the fastest-selling title in the history of the franchise .

Square Enix originally released the Kingdom Hearts χ ("chi", pronounced "key") PC browser game in 2013, and the game ended service in September 2016. The prequel game is set during the events of the Keyblade War. In the game, players create their own avatar and play as a keyblade wielder. The game inspired the Kingdom Hearts Unchained χ smartphone game, which Square Enix released in Japan in September 2015 and then released in North America in April 2016. It relaunched in April 2017 with the title Kingdom Hearts Union χ [Cross] .

Square Enix will release Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory, the first rhythm action game in the franchise , worldwide for the PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch in 2020.