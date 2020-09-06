Black Clover Anime Starts New Original Story, Casts Himika Akaneya, Sayaka Kinoshita

New story to feature those who hate Devils

This year's 40th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that the Black Clover anime will start an anime-original story that will feature two original characters.

The characters and their cast members are (character romanizations are not confirmed):

Himika Akaneya as Dazuu Tayak (right in image above)

as Dazuu Tayak (right in image above) Sayaka Kinoshita as Bow Nokde (left)

The new anime-original story will feature people who hate Devils and hope that they perish.

Gakuto Kajiwara , the voice of Asta in the Black Clover anime, is performing the anime's new ending theme song "A Walk," which debuted with the anime's 141st episode on Tuesday . The new song marks Kajiwara's debut as a singer. Five-member Korean group TOMORROW X TOGETHER are performing the current opening theme song "Eien ni Hikare" (Everlasting Shine), which also debuted on Tuesday.

The anime premiered in Japan in October 2017. The show was originally listed with 51 episodes, but it continued into a new season with episode 52 in October 2018, and continued on again into a new season in October 2019. The show went on hiatus starting on April 28 due to the effects of the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the production, and resumed on July 7 with episode 133.

Crunchyroll is streaming the series in Japanese with English subtitles, and Funimation is streaming the show's English dub. The anime debuted on Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block in December 2017.

Tatsuya Yoshihara ( Monster Musume , Yatterman Night , Muromi-san , Long Riders! ) is directing the anime at Studio Pierrot . Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( Is the order a rabbit? , Tantei Opera Milky Holmes , Yatterman Night ) is handling the series composition. Itsuko Takeda ( Ristorante Paradiso , Level E , Blue Drop ) is the character designer and Kumiko Tokunaga ( Kingdom ) is the sub-character designer. Minako Seki ( The Silver Guardian , Kingdom ) is composing the music.

