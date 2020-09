Breath of the Wild Prequel Game Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Announced

Hyrule Warriors sequel launches on November 20

Nintendo announced on Tuesday that it will release the Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity game for the Nintendo Switch on November 20. The game is a sequel to Hyrule Warriors and a prequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild set 100 years earlier. Nintendo began streaming an announcement trailer.

Nintendo will reveal more information on the game on September 26. The company also began streaming a video with comments from the game's developers at Nintendo and KOEI Tecmo Games.

The game will feature Dynasty Warriors -style battles against large groups of enemies. Players will "Battle as legendary warriors and experience the emotional events of the Great Calamity first-hand."

The award-winning The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Switch game launched for the Switch and Nintendo Wii U in March 2017. Nintendo announced in June 2019 that a sequel is in development.

KOEI Tecmo Games released Hyrule Warriors for the Wii U in Japan in August 2014 and in the West in September 2014. The company released Hyrule Warriors Legends in Japan in January 2016, and in North America and Europe in March 2016. Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition launched for the Switch in Japan in March 2018 and in the West in May 2018.