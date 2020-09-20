Glacier Bay Books Announces En chan, Glaeolia 2 Licenses

Company released 1st volume of Glaeolia collection in May

The America-based online bookstore Glacier Bay Books announced on Saturday as part of the "#smallpubmanga" indie manga licensing event that it has licensed Ayumu Arisaka's En chan manga and will release the second compiled volume of the Glaeolia collection of indie manga.

Glacier Bay Books describes En Chan as a manga that "combines modern artistic technique and a whimsical vision of creation mythology." The company plans to serialize the manga digitally on its website and "potentially other platforms."

The Glaeolia 2 collection of indie manga will feature the work of Maiko Dake, Kenya Oba, Masami Kuroki, Miki Yamamoto, Yoshiharu Mishima, Masayuki Mori , Ruri Morita, Daisuki Neruno, Shino ura, and several other artists. Oratnir designed the cover.

Glacier Bay Books previously released the first volume of its indie manga anthology series Glaeolia in May.



Source: Glacier Bay Books' Twitter account (link 2)