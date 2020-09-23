Funimation Adds Inuyasha TV Anime, 4 Films to Catalog

1st 54 episodes of 1st series, 4 films debut subbed/dubbed on September 29

Funimation announced on Wednesday that it will begin streaming the first 54 episodes of the InuYasha anime and the series' four anime films Inuyasha the Movie: Affections Touching Across Time , Inuyasha the Movie 2: The Castle Beyond the Looking Glass , InuYasha the Movie 3: Swords of an Honorable Ruler , and Inuyasha the Movie 4: Fire on the Mystic Island on September 29. The anime will stream in Japanese with English subtitles and with the English dub .

The 167-episode anime series based on Rumiko Takahashi 's manga of the same name ran from 2000-2004. A 26-episode sequel anime titled InuYasha: The Final Act then ran from 2009-2010. The series inspired four movies and a 30-minute anime short.

Takahashi launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Sunday in 1996, and ended it in 2008. Viz Media licensed and published all 56 volumes of the manga in North America, and it describes the series:

After falling into an old well and into ancient Japan, Kagome discovers that her destiny is linked to the dog-like half demon called Inuyasha! As Kagome learns more about her connection to the past and to Inuyasha, she comes into conflict with the terrible demons that are drawn to the Shikon Jewel, including Inuyasha's own half brother, Sesshomaru. Finding the shards of the Shikon Jewel is going to require powerful magic, strange allies, and a strong heart. Kagome's got plenty of heart, but she's going to need Inuyasha's help for the rest of it, and he may not be so willing to lend a hand!

Netflix streamed the original anime series as part of its Instant Watch library. Adult Swim 's Toonami network aired the original series in North America until 2014, and aired the sequel series from 2014-2015. Viz Media streamed the sequel series as it released in Japan, and later released an English-dubbed version of the series in 2012. Viz also licensed and released the original anime series for DVD and the sequel series for DVD and Blu-ray Disc in 2012. Viz began releasing the anime on Blu-ray Disc last year. All episodes are streaming on Hulu , and the anime's first 54 episodes are streaming on Crunchyroll . The HBO Max streaming service added the anime on August 4.

The series is inspiring the Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon ( Han'yō no Yasha Hime ) anime spinoff. The anime will premiere in Japan on October 3 on YTV and NTV . The series will begin streaming on Crunchyroll , Funimation , and Hulu on the same day as the Japanese premiere. The simulcast will be available in North and Latin American territories with English subtitles, and the dub will follow "shortly after." Viz has the rights "to the digital streaming, EST, and home video" of the anime in North and Latin American territories.

The franchise has also recently inspired a smartphone game and a stage play.

Source: Funimation